Omaha police searching for person of interest in homicide

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating and a person of interest in a homicide investigation from Saturday morning near Regency Park.

Matthew Briggs, 42, is white, 5-foot-11, approximately 260 pounds with brown eyes, brown and white hair with a goatee beard. Briggs is believed to have a firearm in his possession.

Police say Briggs is also involved in a felony domestic violence incident.

Matthew Briggs
Matthew Briggs(WOWT)

Briggs was driving his registered 2005 red Buick Century sedan with Nebraska license plate YLH330.

Vehicle driven by Matthew Briggs.
Vehicle driven by Matthew Briggs.(WOWT)

Police say not attempt to make contact with Briggs. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911 immediately.

