Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot

A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.(Boyd Gaming via KVVU)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man became an instant millionaire on Friday thanks to playing a Megabucks slot machine.

KVVU reports the man identified as Jesus C. turned a $40 wager into a $10 million jackpot while gambling at Boyd Gaming’s Cannery hotel-casino.

According to Boyd Gaming, this was the first time the slot player visited its Cannery property.

Jesus C. was handed a check in the amount of $10.4 million on the casino floor.

He said he plans to buy his mother a house with his winnings.

Officials said the largest Megabucks jackpot was hit in 2003 in the amount of $39 million.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old...
Man arrested in death of Nebraska teen whose body was found in Arizona bonfire pile
Man found dead in Hall County grain bin accident
Omaha, NE
Child found in Lake Zorinsky has died
German cold case homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska

Latest News

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, is one big step closer to freedom
Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Below average temperatures continue
Lincoln police chief discusses armored vehicle
10/11 Investigates: Lincoln Police chief explains need for armored vehicle
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention
File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
Cooler hiring in June could help the Fed achieve an elusive ‘soft landing’ for US economy