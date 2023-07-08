Man crashes vehicle into Bellevue Laundry World

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man crashed a car into a Bellevue Laundry World on Saturday.

A man driving a gray Ford Mustang collided with the east side of the Laundry World at 402 Galvin Road N in Bellevue around noon Saturday.

Captain Zane Johnson with the Omaha Police Dept. told 6 News the man driving the vehicle missed the brake pedal and hit the gas. Johnson reported major damage to the building’s

There is not believed to be any structural damage to the building at this time.

