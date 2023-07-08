Warmer temperatures expected Sunday

KOLN Saturday Night Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler than average temperatures continued Saturday and even though it will be warmer on Sunday, high temperatures will continue to run a bit below average. Abundant sunshine is expected Sunday with a light westerly wind. High temperatures return to around the average Monday and Tuesday along with scattered thunderstorms possible both days.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a few evening sprinkles possible in eastern Nebraska. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in parts of central and western Nebraska. A few severe thunderstorms will also be possible in far southwestern Nebraska Saturday evening. Lows Saturday night will be cool for July with temperatures dropping to the 50s.

Sunday morning will be on the cool side for early July.
Sunday morning will be on the cool side for early July.

Mostly sunny skies expected on Sunday and it will be warmer in the afternoon. Highs will make it back into the low to mid 80s. West breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday with warmer temperatures.
Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday with warmer temperatures.

More typical July temperatures will return Monday and Tuesday with highs around 90 degrees. Higher dew points will make it more humid as well. There will be several chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms next as well.

Warmer temperatures will start the new week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected next...
Warmer temperatures will start the new week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected next as well.

