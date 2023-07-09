Domesti-PUPS holds puppy yoga to raise awareness and have fun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Puppy yoga happened this weekend at Domesti-PUPS.

Domesti-PUPS trains and provides therapy dogs, service dogs for people with disabilities and obedience-trained rescue dogs.

Their first ever puppy yoga opened a space to promote awareness and have a little fun with some furry friends.

”The number one thing for us anyway with service dogs is those dogs when they go to somebody with a disability a dog breaks down the social barrier that’s there,” said Mary Hackbarth, board president of Domesti-PUPS. “So, if you see someone that comes in a wheelchair a lot of times people don’t want to approach them because they don’t know what to say but if they have a gorgeous dog then its easy.”

A couple dozen people showed up and entered with a $20 donation. If you would like to join in on the next puppy yoga, you can on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m.

