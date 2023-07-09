Former Husker, Spencer Schwellenbach, pitches in MLB Futures Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Spencer Schwellenbach made an appearance in the 2023 MLB Futures Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Schwellenbach pitched in just one inning where he recorded 2 strikeouts, and allowed 0 runs. He is the first former Husker to play in the MLB futures game since 2007.

Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach blows 97 mph past Spencer Jones. Another underrated Braves arm who has better stuff than the whiff numbers may indicate at this point. pic.twitter.com/pCnRsc5eTG — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) July 9, 2023

Schwellenbach is a member of the Atlanta Braves organization.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.