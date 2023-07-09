Former Husker, Spencer Schwellenbach, pitches in MLB Futures Game
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Spencer Schwellenbach made an appearance in the 2023 MLB Futures Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Schwellenbach pitched in just one inning where he recorded 2 strikeouts, and allowed 0 runs. He is the first former Husker to play in the MLB futures game since 2007.
Schwellenbach is a member of the Atlanta Braves organization.
