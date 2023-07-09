Hundreds of people participate in Lincoln One Mile Run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hundreds of people ran the Lincoln Track Club’s 33rd annual One Mile Run on Sunday. The race had the second-largest number of participants the group has ever seen with 420 runners.

“This organization is kind of like a machine,” said Ann Ringlein, vice president of the Lincoln Track Club and manager of the Lincoln Running Company. “Everybody just shows up, and we’re all here before 6 o’ clock, and every body is getting all their parts done and it just happens, and it’s really good. We’re all little cogs in this machine.”

Runners went down R and Centennial streets and looped back around to finish at the Lied Center.

The runners were sectioned off into separate groups. They were sectioned off by decades. The 50 and older group was the largest with 90 people. Even some 70-year-olds ran the event this year.

Fiona Bayly flew from New York in an attempt to break a record for ages 55-59 years old. Her goal was to beat 5 minutes and 22 seconds. The 56-year-old woman just missed it with a time of 5 minutes and 32 seconds.

She’s been running since she was 7 years old, and now she works for the Museum of Natural History and is a member of a New York City team called Urban Athletics.

“Yes, I’m going to try again, and in a week, there’s another opportunity,” Bayly said. “I’m going to see what I learned from this race today in terms of pacing. And see if I can apply it to a race next Saturday. We’ll see. It’s in New Jersey.”

The last two groups were the “elite heats.” These groups had the fastest men and women in the area.

Noah Rasmussen ran for the Lincoln Running Company. Rasmussen won the entire event with a time of 4 minutes and 17 seconds. He also won the Lincoln Half-Marathon in May, and the Lincoln One Mile Run two years ago.

“When the start line starts, you feel things speed up and you have to react,” Rasmussen said. “You’re not really thinking about how you feel, you just like keep running hard until you slow down.”

Sunday’s race was a regional championship for the Road Runners Club of America. This was the first time the regional championship was hosted in Lincoln, but they have hosted the state championship in the City before.

The central region includes Ohio, Minnesota Michigan, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and other states.

Some runners participated with teammates to prepare for high school sports.

“It was good help for getting on that speed work,” said 16-year-old Noah Smith. “I love the teamwork and the comradery that getting a good time or a PR brings.”

Others got the whole family together to run the race.

“I do it for fun,” said 11-year-old Katelyn Escamilla. “My parents run and then my brother runs. It was really cool just because it’s fun and we try to see what times we get and stuff.”

The Lincoln Track Club’s next event is on July 16 at 8 a.m. The Nebraska Football Roadrace will take place at Memorial Stadium, where young athletes can run with Nebraska Football players.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.