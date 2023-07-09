Husker Volleyball hosts annual Dream Team camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Volleyball kicked off their annual dream team camp Saturday. The two day camp features Husker recruits, team coaches and players, and high school volleyball players from across the country.

Nebraska Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator, Jaylen Reyes, talked about how the camp is a great way to see the Husker Volleyball way.

“I think it’s just great for them to come here, and even though we don’t necessarily have recruiting talks with some kids here, most kids here. It’s just nice for where they can kind of, oh this what it would kind of be like to play for Nebraska,” Jaylen Reyes said.

He also commented on how volleyball friendships are born over years at the camp.

“I think the coolest thing about this camp is the fact that they (campers) get to meet people from all over the country, to when I see them play at club tournaments, they are all kind of best buddies... we almost feel like... we’re a little bit part of that friendship. Some of the kids meet at the camp when they are 14, and some of them are best buds when they are 17, 18, 19 years old,” Reyes said.

The camp attracts some of the top high school volleyball talent.

“You can see the level of interest in terms of quality of players here, and in terms of interest in Nebraska Volleyball throughout the country,” Reyes said.

Beyond the dream team camp, Nebraska Volleyball hosts skills camps throughout the Summer.

