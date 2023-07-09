Huskers Rhema Otabor and Dash Sirmon capture National Titles in Javelin

The Nebraska track and field program continued its dominant success in the javelin on the national stage this week, as Rhema Otabor and Dash Sirmon won the national javelin titles at the BAAA Bahamas National Championships and USATF U20 Outdoor Championships.

Otabor claimed the national javelin title with a personal-best heave of 196-0 (59.75m) at the BAAA Bahamas National Championships in Nassau, Bahamas. Earlier this summer, Otabor was crowned the NCAA’s national champion in the javelin with a school-record throw of 195-2 (59.49m) on her second attempt.

Sirmon won the title at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships with a throw of 232-6 (70.87m), winning the event by 16-plus feet in Eugene, Ore. Sirmon held the top spot on the leaderboard after the first two attempts before recording his title-winning mark on his third throw.

The pair of national titles come two days after NU thrower Maddie Harris won the women’s javelin title at the USATF Outdoor Championships on Thursday night. Harris had a career-best throw of 199-3 (60.73m) to earn the national gold medal, edging former Husker and current volunteer coach Maggie Malone, who three 192-10 (58.79m).

Also representing the Big Red at the USATF Outdoor Championships, Jenna Rogers placed second in the women’s high jump with a clearance of 6-1 1/4 (1.86m). Rogers’ runner-up finish comes after she placed 13th at the NCAA Championships and won the Big Ten title in the outdoor season.

Three more Huskers are set to compete on Sunday in Eugene. Mayson Conner will compete in the men’s high jump at 7:05 p.m., while Maxwell Otterdahl and Jonah Wilson will participate in the men’s shot put at 8:15 p.m.

Courtesy: NU Athletic Communications

