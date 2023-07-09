McDanel, Taylor crowned 2023 U20 Pan-Am Gold Medalists

Current Husker wrestler Antrell Taylor (70 kg) and incoming freshman Camden McDanel (97 kg)...
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SANTIAGO, Chile (Press Release) - Current Husker wrestler Antrell Taylor (70 kg) and incoming freshman Camden McDanel (97 kg) both won three-straight matches to claim gold at the 2023 U20 Pan-American Championships in Santiago, Chile on Saturday.

In the 70 kg finals, Taylor defeated Puerto Rico’s Julian Michael George by tech. fall (11-1) to win the gold medal. This victory was his third tech. fall of the day, as he defeated Paraguay’s Joao Sebastian Maldonado Romero in the opening round (10-0) and Mexico’s Cesar Aristeo Escamilla Menchaca in the semifinals (11-0).

At 97 kg, McDanel won the gold as he defeated Puerto Rico’s Alek Xavier Ortiz Roman in the finals, 10-0. McDanel followed the same path as Taylor, tallying three tech. falls on the day, as he was victorious over Ortiz Roman in the first round (10-0) and Peru’s Kleydder Jastin Vasquez Quispe in the semis (11-0).

