Monday Forecast: Hotter with Rain Possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures return for the beginning of the week. The weather pattern looks to be active with several chances for rain. Severe thunderstorms are possible the next couple of days.

The first half of Monday looks to be mostly sunny. A weak cold front and surface trough will move into the area in the afternoon. Clouds should increase and it is going to be a bit breezy with south and southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph ahead of the front. A line of showers and thunderstorms should develop along the front mid-to-late afternoon in mainly the northern half of Nebraska. Those storms will then move south and southeast through the southern half of Nebraska and Northern Kansas late afternoon and into the evening. The rain chance should diminish late evening and early overnight. There is a marginal to slight risk for severe weather in much of the area so isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. There could be a few isolated tornadoes too. Rain could be heavy at times. It will be hotter high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Monday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. There could be a few isolated tornadoes too. (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday morning through mid-afternoon looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could then develop in South Dakota and Northern Nebraska late in the afternoon and evening as an upper level disturbance moves into the region. Those storms may then congeal and move southeast through much of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There is a marginal to slight risk for severe weather in much of the area Tuesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. There could be a few isolated tornadoes too. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs temperatures Tuesday look to be in the low 80s to mid 90s.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. There could be a few isolated tornadoes too. (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The weather pattern will remain active this week with fronts hanging in and around the area. There will also be occasional disturbances moving through the region too. Rain can’t be ruled out on any day. At this time, it doesn’t look like it will rain all day on any day either. Temperatures will be a little cooler, but still warm Wednesday through Sunday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

