Motorcyclist killed after two collide overnight in south Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a two-motorcycle crash just before 1 a.m. Sunday that left one rider dead.

At 12:54 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash that sent one of the motorcycles over a guardrail near Missouri Avenue in L Street, a few blocks east of the Highway 75 interchange.

Riley Deniss, 22, of Neola, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported from the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics.

Police said Deniss was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson behind a relative on a 2007 Harley Davidson. The two motorcyclists were eastbound on L Street when Deniss struck the rear of the motorcycle in front of him.

The force of the crash pushed Deniss’ motorcycle over a curb, causing it to flip over a guardrail, throwing him from the vehicle, the report states. The other motorcyclist, a 25-year-old from La Vista, lost control of their vehicle and slid down the road.

The second motorcyclist suffered a leg fracture, according to the police report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.