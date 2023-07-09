Nebraska National Guard adjutant general passes the reins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska National Guard passed the reins from one long-time adjutant general to another on Saturday.

Hundreds gathered at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday morning to watch the transition.

After 10 years of serving as adjutant general, Daryl Bohac is retiring from the Nebraska National Guard. Bohac served in the Nebraska National Guard for 45 years in total and passed the torch to Craig Strong, who is now sworn into this role.

Strong began his career in the Navy Reserve. He didn’t expect to stay long, but then he got even more involved, climbing his way up the ranks. His collogues said he’s had a successful career thus far, from commanding the brigade level to recently finishing service at the Pentagon.

Strong is happy to be back in his home state serving Nebraska, but he said Saturday isn’t just about him.

“It’s about ‘we’ and ‘we’ as a national guard and what the soldiers and airmen do for our state,” Strong said. “They are true citizen soldiers and they are the best Nebraska has and they are out there everyday doing the best for the state. To me, it was a celebration of them.”

Saturday’s ceremony at PBA consisted of a heroism award, musical honors, words from Governor Jim Pillen, the change of command and the passing of the Nebraska National Guard Flag.

General Strong has served in the Nebraska National Guard for over 30 years. He said he’s grateful to share this day with his friends, family and comrades.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.