Nebraska National Guard adjutant general passes the reins

After 10 years of serving as adjutant general, Daryl Bohac is retiring from the Nebraska National Guard.
By Isabella Benson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska National Guard passed the reins from one long-time adjutant general to another on Saturday.

Hundreds gathered at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday morning to watch the transition.

After 10 years of serving as adjutant general, Daryl Bohac is retiring from the Nebraska National Guard. Bohac served in the Nebraska National Guard for 45 years in total and passed the torch to Craig Strong, who is now sworn into this role.

Strong began his career in the Navy Reserve. He didn’t expect to stay long, but then he got even more involved, climbing his way up the ranks. His collogues said he’s had a successful career thus far, from commanding the brigade level to recently finishing service at the Pentagon.

Strong is happy to be back in his home state serving Nebraska, but he said Saturday isn’t just about him.

“It’s about ‘we’ and ‘we’ as a national guard and what the soldiers and airmen do for our state,” Strong said. “They are true citizen soldiers and they are the best Nebraska has and they are out there everyday doing the best for the state. To me, it was a celebration of them.”

Saturday’s ceremony at PBA consisted of a heroism award, musical honors, words from Governor Jim Pillen, the change of command and the passing of the Nebraska National Guard Flag.

General Strong has served in the Nebraska National Guard for over 30 years. He said he’s grateful to share this day with his friends, family and comrades.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital
A video appears to show a failed robbery attempt at an Atlanta-area nail salon as patrons...
Video shows failed robbery attempt at nail salon as customers ignore would-be robber
.
Credit card skimmer discovered on ATM at Lincoln Walgreens
Emergency personnel were called to 19th and Howard streets after two people fell into a manhole...
Maintenance worker swept away after falling into manhole in downtown Omaha
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old...
Man arrested in death of Nebraska teen whose body was found in Arizona bonfire pile

Latest News

Bridges to Hope invited over 90 people to an informative event on the property of the housing...
Tension builds over tiny home project
Nebraska National Guard adjutant general passes the reigns
Chase ends in crash at IWCC
Man sought by Omaha Police in Regency homicide shot, killed by officers
A center-pivot irrigation system that draws groundwater bolstered by canals operated by the...
Central Nebraska utilities say merger would be helpful to massive new fertilizer plant; water users differ