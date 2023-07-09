Omaha man dies after motorcycle veers off Highway 79 in Saunders County

(MGN Online)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A 63-year-old Omaha man died Saturday evening after a motorcycle crash along Highway 79 south of North Bend.

David Sebben was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson northbound along the highway when he lost control of the vehicle after it veered off the right side of the road, according to a Sunday evening report from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.

The 911 call came in at 5:37 p.m., the report states.

The deputy arriving at the scene performed life-saving measures until Sebben could be transported to Methodist Fremont Health by Prague Fire and Rescue personnel with assistance from Fremont Fire ALS.

Sebben was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the report states.

The Morse Bluff and Fremont fire departments and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the crash site.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Bridges to Hope invited over 90 people to an informative event on the property of the housing...
Tension builds over tiny home project
Motorcyclist killed after two collide overnight in south Omaha
The Nebraska National Guard passed the reins from one long-time adjutant general to another on...
Nebraska National Guard adjutant general passes the reins
Chase ends in crash at IWCC
Man sought by Omaha Police in Regency homicide shot, killed by officers

Latest News

A look at Bennet and Firth's new ambulances.
Bennet, Firth complete the run to history with their first ambulances
Max Anderson Selected in Second Round of MLB Draft by Detroit Tigers
Brice Matthews selected by Astros in 2023 MLB Draft
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Hotter with Rain Possible
A high-speed pursuit led to the shooting death of a man police were looking for in connection...
Police: Man killed after pursuit involved in disturbances at two other Omaha homes