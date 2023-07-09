Tension builds over tiny home project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln nonprofit is building 20 tiny homes for people just out of prison. They want the existing neighborhood to be involved with the new community, but some neighbors aren’t so sure.

Bridges to Hope has attended neighborhood, city and town meetings over the last few years in the Clinton Neighborhood, which is off North 27th Street and Leighton Avenue.

Last week, the nonprofit took a different approach by handing out over 90 invitations to a Bridges breakfast. Bridges held the event on the land the houses will be built on.

Bridges to Hope representatives introduced themselves to the community and answered questions. But they were met by some tension.

“This is my house, and it’s going right there, and I am furious about it,” said DeAnn Stephan, neighbor. “I believe in what they’re doing. I just don’t want it in my neighborhood.”

Some community members expressed concerns, such as property values going up.

“We understand that people obviously need a second chance to move on in their lives, but to literally bring potential problems in a large quantity to your literal backyard is very concerning and disheartening for a lot of the neighborhood,” said Peter Shoup, neighbor.

While many were opposed, one member of the Clinton Neighborhood Association said people leaving prison have to go somewhere.

“We already have a lot of ex-felons in our neighborhood, so how do we embrace them because we can’t keep them in prison forever,” said Gloria Eddins, Clinton Neighborhood Treasurer.

Bridges to Hope’s director, Rhonda Mattingly, and other prison outreach groups took the time to explain the precautions and processes they will take with Hope Village.

“We wanted them to meet us, so they they understand, we’re here for the good of the people,” Mattingly said.

Mattingly discussed neighbors who wanted to petition against the village.

“As far as it not being a done deal, it’s all approved, so I’m not sure where they’ve gotten that information,” Mattingly said.

The project has been approved by the City of Lincoln Planning Commission and the Lincoln City Council and Urban Development already sold the property for $1. The next step is fundraising $2 million to build within the next three years. Rhonda said Bridges to Hope wants to work hand-in-hand with the neighborhood.

Though the weather stopped the event, Bridges of Hope wants communication to continue.

“Everybody believes it’s a great idea,” Mattingly said. “Just not right here.”

The concept for Hope Village is not new. Mattingly is working with places such as the Honu Home and the Kia Home. They are apartment buildings that give incarcerated people a home and an opportunity to come out of their shells.

The Honu Home has 20 rooms, 10 upstairs and 10 downstairs.

“Everybody has their own room because we believe that the dignity of personal space is really important,” Domingus said.

At the Honu Home, the Mental Health Association helps people who struggle with mental health, substance abuse or addictions. The Honu House works with the Lincoln Police Department and peer support specialists like Darren McCracken.

“It alleviated a lot of the stress that I had of getting out,” McCracken said. “Because I was in for a long time.”

McCracken was incarcerated for 26 years before the Honu House helped him learn how to do things like use a computer to search for jobs. Now he works for the organization.

“I’m attempting to do for others what they did for me,” McCracken said.

Bridges to Hope is looking at places like Honu to base their model off of. The Honu residents have held grill-outs and activities for neighbors to go to.

“Once they are ready to leave Honu house and go out on their own, they would be perfect candidates for the tiny home village to have their own location,” Mattingly said.

Similarly, the second village wants neighbors to get to know and serve on village councils with the residents.

“They want them outside of the community, but that’s not condusive to healing, and that’s not conducive to a successful re-entry,” Mattingly said.

Bridges to hope met with the Department of Corrections to potentially let incarcerated people help build Hope Village. The donation center, community center, and 20 homes are expected to be built in three years. Part of the requirements set by the city are that Hope Village must be established for at least 10 years after its construction.

Bridges to Hope already has donations from companies willing to contribute to the homes. The nonprofit will also hold a lip sync battle fundraiser on Aug. 24 at Screamers.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.