Waverly Market Days at Tractor Supplies offers handmade crafts to the community

From homemade dog treats to snow cones and handmade crafts, Waverly Market Days at Tractor Supply has it all for those looking for that item to bring home.
By Macy Neumeister
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -From homemade dog treats to snow cones and handmade crafts, Waverly Market Days at Tractor Supply has it all for those looking for that item to bring home. More than 20 vendors were at the event on Sunday. Some event goers said events like this boost local and small businesses in the community.

A Waverly local, Randy Nelson, brought his griddle to flip burgers and hot dogs because he felt small events like this one are more important to their community than many realize.

They needed a food truck and it’s hard to get them to come to these small events and they knew I had a griddle, so I brought my griddle out and it’s just fun. I enjoy dealing with the people.”

Some of the other vendors Sunday were Petal and Vine Floral and Design, Cece’s Freshies, Bar and Go Bakery and much more.

The events are open to everyone from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next Market Day at Tractor Supply is Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and Oct. 8.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase ends in crash at IWCC
Man sought by Omaha Police in Regency homicide shot, killed by officers
Bridges to Hope invited over 90 people to an informative event on the property of the housing...
Tension builds over tiny home project
A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital
Target announces deals for back-to-school starting this month.
Target offering back-to-school deals for teachers, students starting in July
The Nebraska National Guard passed the reins from one long-time adjutant general to another on...
Nebraska National Guard adjutant general passes the reins

Latest News

Domesti-PUPS Puppy Yoga
Domesti-PUPS holds puppy yoga to raise awareness and have fun
Relaxation and fun through puppy yoga
Hundreds of people participate in Lincoln One Mile Run
Waverly Market Days at Tractor Supplies offers handmade crafts to the community