Waverly Market Days at Tractor Supplies offers handmade crafts to the community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -From homemade dog treats to snow cones and handmade crafts, Waverly Market Days at Tractor Supply has it all for those looking for that item to bring home. More than 20 vendors were at the event on Sunday. Some event goers said events like this boost local and small businesses in the community.

A Waverly local, Randy Nelson, brought his griddle to flip burgers and hot dogs because he felt small events like this one are more important to their community than many realize.

They needed a food truck and it’s hard to get them to come to these small events and they knew I had a griddle, so I brought my griddle out and it’s just fun. I enjoy dealing with the people.”

Some of the other vendors Sunday were Petal and Vine Floral and Design, Cece’s Freshies, Bar and Go Bakery and much more.

The events are open to everyone from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next Market Day at Tractor Supply is Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and Oct. 8.

