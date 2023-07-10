Active weather pattern this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day this week. Severe weather is possible at times. Temperatures look to be at or just below average through the weekend into early next week.

Severe weather is possible this evening as a broken line of thunderstorms moves south and southeast through Nebraska and Northern Kansas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10pm CDT this evening for much of Nebraska. Hail up to tennis ball size and wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Rain could be heavy at times.

The weather pattern will be active this week thanks to fronts and upper level disturbances moving through the area. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. During the evening and overnight Tuesday night, a complex of thunderstorms could move southeast through the area. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. High temperatures should be in the 80s and 90s.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms in mainly the eastern half of the area Wednesday morning, then it looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. High temperatures should be in the low 80s to low 90s.

More showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times for the second half of the week. Temperatures look to be a little below average for this time of the year.

