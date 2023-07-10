American Job Center to host rooftop career fair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American Job Center will be hosting a career fair on June 20 for residents in the Lincoln area.

The “Up in the Air Rooftop Career Fair” will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and take place outside, on the sixth floor of the parking garage above the American Job Center near South 14th and N streets in downtown Lincoln.

Local employers attending the event include Allo Communications, Cedars, CL Construction, Duncan Aviation, General Dynamics, Home Instead, Instinct Pet Food, Lincoln Electrical JATC, Kawasaki, Region V Services, State of Nebraska, Union Bank & Trust, Universal Pure, UNMC College of Dentistry, Warhorse Gaming and more.

Free parking for the is available in the Park & Go garage at South 14th and N streets for those attending. To receive free parking, attendees must check in with a parking validation representative on the sixth floor of the parking garage.

“We’re really excited about our first major job fair at the new center. This will be a great event for employers and job seekers,” Dr. Ronesha Love, American Job Center One-Stop Operator, said.

Anyone attending the event is encouraged to set up a NEWorks account prior to attending the event. Visit the website and choose Option 3.

The recently relocated Center offers four main coaching and training programs:

Adult Program for those ages 18 and older

Dislocated Worker Program for those affected by a layoff or closure

Youth Employment Support Services for those ages 14 to 24

Ticket to Work program to help those who receive disability benefits return to work or begin working for the first time

The Center also includes features such as conference and interview rooms to allow clients to meet potential employers and career planners and state-of-the-art technology such as free Wi-Fi, webcams, televisions and iPads, in the rooms to allow clients to interview for potential jobs in person or virtually.

For more information about the Center, visit ajc.lincoln.ne.gov.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh was in Lincoln for the opening of the American Job Center.

