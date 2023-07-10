An art gallery that’s still going strong

Pure Nebraska
By Jon Vanderford
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRANT, Neb. (KOLN) - Perkins County Area Arts Council created Meadowlark Gallery 20 years ago to provide the community with a home for artistic pursuits and appreciation.

We visited with volunteer DeeAnn Tatum about what the gallery means to the community of Grant. “We just wanted to bring art to the community, and we’ve been doing it for 20 years now,” Tatum said. The gallery has featured all sorts of art over the years, everything from modern art to thread portrait painters. Most recently, the Meadowlark Art Gallery featured a showcase of dresses that came from local people in the area. “The dresses are from 1910 to 2019,” Tatum said.

The Meadowlark Art Gallery is housed inside a building that’s been a cornerstone on main street in Grant for years. “This building used to be a law office, and they gave it to the town for the betterment of the community,” Tatum said. “Then, it was a library for a long time. 20 years ago, we took it over.” The goal of the gallery is to feature new shows, and offer the community something different to do. It’s also a place that helps stimulate, encourage and assist artists in exhibiting their work. “Many of the artists featured here have progressed on,” Tatum said. “It’s fun to get people to get their art together, and discover how good they really are.”

At the gallery, the hope for the future is to continue finding new artists. The Nebraska landscape around Grant certainly helps inspire that artistic flair. The gallery is a volunteer organization, so they are open on Friday and Saturday nights. Be sure to check out this fun stop the next time you are in Grant. And allow for some time in Grant, because you’ll also want to see other stores on main Street, including Soulful Salvage.

