Athlete of the Week: Anna Jelinek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Anna Jelinek had an All-Tournament performance and made her college commitment all in the same week. Jelinek, a junior-to-be at Norris, led Nebraska ONE Synergy to a 3rd place finish at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships in the 16U Open division. The do-it-all player was named to the prestigious All-Tournament team along with teammate Malorie Boesiger.

All Tournament Team in 16 Open with my girl @MalorieBoesiger 🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/aqtF146TVU — anna jelinek (@annajelinek13) July 6, 2023

After returning home from Chicago, Jelinek announced her commitment to Long Beach State. The Beach is currently coached by Tyler Hildebrand, a former Nebraska assistant.

Jelinek is ranked among the top volleyball players in the state. She plays outside hitter, defensive specialist, and libero.

