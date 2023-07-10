Athlete of the Week: Anna Jelinek

Anna Jelinek was named to the All-Tournament team at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National...
Anna Jelinek was named to the All-Tournament team at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Anna Jelinek had an All-Tournament performance and made her college commitment all in the same week. Jelinek, a junior-to-be at Norris, led Nebraska ONE Synergy to a 3rd place finish at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships in the 16U Open division. The do-it-all player was named to the prestigious All-Tournament team along with teammate Malorie Boesiger.

After returning home from Chicago, Jelinek announced her commitment to Long Beach State. The Beach is currently coached by Tyler Hildebrand, a former Nebraska assistant.

Jelinek is ranked among the top volleyball players in the state. She plays outside hitter, defensive specialist, and libero.

