Bennet, Firth complete the run to history with their first ambulances

“It’s absolutely crazy,” said Bennet Fire Chief Tim Norris. “I mean, we went to the factory right before fire school in May and it was sitting in there and it was like ‘oh my gosh reality is here.’”

It took 20 months for Bennet to get their ambulance ready to be put in service. Much of that was a result of the supply chain issues in the back half of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now, with the ambulance finally in Bennet’s possession and paid for, volunteers there are gearing up to start transporting patients to Lincoln hospitals.

“We’ve done quite a bit of training,” Norris said. “We have more training to do of loading and unloading the cot. We’ve actually done some dry runs with one of our members in the cot; going all the way into Lincoln and back.”

As for the ambulance itself, Norris sung the units praises of all the great aspects it has.

“It’s very clean. It’s very functional,” he said. “It was very thought through just like it is on our fire engine. Its got a whole different set of controls up front, so for our drivers that are firefighters, they need to be comfortable with those controls and what the procedure’s gonna be.”

Down in Firth, they’re already three months into their new transport service for the residents in their district.

“We started out really slow,” said Fire Chief Doug Doeschot. “The first month we went in service we didn’t have a single call, which I can’t ever remember having a 30-day stint without a call. But since then, we’ve had quite a few and things have been going really well.”

While Bennet made the decision back in November, 2021 to start a medical transport service, Firth was somewhat forced into starting their in July of last year. That was due to the difficult decision that Lincoln Fire & Rescue made to stop automatically sending one of their ambulances into the county when there’s a medical call. The requirement nowadays will be for the rural department to get on scene and determine if Advanced Life Support, which LFR provides, is necessary.

“When we call them, it’s in addition to what they’re supposed to be doing,” Norris said of LFR. “So we really know that when we start doing our own transports, that’s gonna give some relief to Lincoln Fire coming out; but it’s also gonna speed up when we can get patients moving towards the hospital. We believe that this is going to dramatically improve on-site time as well as patients getting to the hospital quicker.”

As for the financial side of things, both departments have benefited in multiple ways.

“We did get a grant from the state to purchase a new ambulance,” Doeschot said. “It will help purchase part of it, so we’re looking at finding ways that we can fund the other part of it and hopefully if it works out, we hope to get a new ambulance in a couple years.”

Firth adds that this new ambulance would become their primary unit, with their current one becoming a backup.

“Obviously this one already got some age on it, so it’s not expected to run a long time as the front-line unit,” Doeschot said. He also spoke of the importance that district residents have played in helping fund the ambulance.

“The patrons of our district have done a great job; it’s pretty well paid for,” he said. “They’ve done a great job with donations and chipping in to pay for it.”

“We were really blessed because the state had a grant for ambulance services, and we were able to receive $150,000 dollars in grant money towards this ambulance,” Norris said of Bennet’s new unit, which also got fundraising help in the many months leading up to now.

Norris also spoke of all the work the department has put in to make sure the ambulance is the way the volunteers want it to be.

“Luke Baldwin, our Assistant Chief in charge of rescue, he did a fabulous job helping to lay this out, and the great thing is he’s a paramedic,” Norris said. “He has experience; none of us have ever built and ambulance before. I’ve built several fire trucks before, but this was a first time in building an ambulance. We really leaned heavily on Luke and saying, ‘what doesn’t work; what does work; what’s going to make this really functional for us?”

With the addition of Bennet and Firth’s ambulances, every district that’s covered outside of Lincoln by a volunteer fire department now has an ambulance in service. Those districts include Valparaiso (1), Ceresco (1), Ashland (1), Greenwood (1), Waverly (1), Malcolm (1), Raymond (2), Southeast (2), Eagle (2), Pleasant Dale (1), Southwest (2), Hickman (2), Crete (2), Hallam (1), and Cortland (1).

