Brice Matthews selected by Astros in 2023 MLB Draft

By Chase Matteson
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brice Matthews was drafted by the Houston Astros with the 28th pick in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft in Seattle, Wash. Matthews played 3 seasons with the Huskers and is originally from Humble, Texas.

As a Junior, Matthews hit .359 with 20 home runs, 67 RBI and 61 runs scored. He was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection and also just the 10th Husker in program history with 20 home runs in a season.

Matthews was the recipient of numerous collegiate baseball awards and now takes the next step in his journey to the MLB.

