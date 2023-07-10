Colorado man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle in altercation at I-80 rest area

Jonah McKinley, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado,
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KOLN) - A Colorado man was arrested Sunday after authorities say he pointed a rifle at another person at a rest area on Interstate 80 near Cozad.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, they received a report of two men arguing at the rest area near mile marker 226 just before 9 a.m. The person reporting said the man he was arguing with pulled out a rifle and pointed it towards him. The person then observed the man put the rifle into a minivan and then get into a different vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, and the minivan then left the rest area together, eastbound on I-80.

Troopers with NSP found the Malibu near mile marker 233. They performed a traffic stop and the driver, 28-year-old Jonah McKinley, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was taken into custody.

Dawson County Sheriff Deputies also located the minivan and performed a traffic stop. NSP said deputies found a defaced rifle in the minivan which was driven by McKinley’s girlfriend.

Upon further investigation, troopers discovered McKinley is prohibited from possessing a firearm and was in violation of a protection order held by his girlfriend against him.

McKinley was arrested for making terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a short rifle, violation of a protection order, and no operator’s license. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

