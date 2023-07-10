Former Huskers swing for a cause in Team Jack Golf Classic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2nd annual Team Jack Golf Classic commenced at Wilderness Ridge Country Club Monday, raising money and awareness for childhood brain cancer.

The event featured former Nebraska football players that were each paired up with sponsored foursomes to make teams of 5. The golf match was shamble format meaning the teams pick the best drive off the tee box and then everyone plays their own ball from then on out.

Team Jack was excited to be back hosting the event and raising money for the cause. The foundation’s mission is as follows: “The Team Jack Foundation leads the fight for improving treatment options for children with brain cancer, ” Dr. Mark W. Kieran, M.D., Ph.D., quoted on the Team Jack website.

The former Husker players make the event happen and couldn’t be happier to be back for year 2.

“A lot of the guys got together and had quite a few months to really plan it. So it’s great to get out here not only see all my teammates but keep raising money for the for the foundation,” Kenny Bell, said. “It’s something that we’ve been passionate about ever since. You know, we’re in school so it’s great to do,” Bell added.

Former Husker and current Green Bay Packers Tight End, Austin Allen, expressed how sports like the game of golf can be a great avenue for raising awareness.

“It’s an honor to be out here. The great game of golf opens up a lot of doors for a lot of guys to get together and see familiar faces, and today’s case raise money for a great cause,” Austin Allen said.

He added how the event and the foundation makes for Husker football homecomings.

“It’s good to see all these former players out here different generations of guys from all the way back in 2000s. And me, who just graduated two years ago you know, so it’s great to be out here see all these familiar faces,” Allen said.

Former Husker lineman and Philadelphia Eagle, Cam Jurgens, talked about how the foundation is making strides at the Medical Centers in Omaha and how they making strides in the battle against childhood brain cancer through events like the golf classic.

“There’s a lot of good people in this state and a lot of people that, you know, realize how big of an issue it is, and how much people are willing to come out here and help. And it’s cool seeing the strides that they’re making, you know, anything I can do, to be a part of it... it’s awesome, especially with my Husker brotherhood,” Cam Jurgens said.

Team Jack is grateful the Husker players wanted to put on an event like this and hope for it to continue to grow in the coming years.

“They’ve (Former Huskers) continued to do so much for us. And really, they’re the ones who helped build this event and continue to help us grow it. So we’re just very excited and very appreciative of their support,” Kylie Dockter, Executive Director of Team Jack, said.

Dockter added that the harsh reality of the disease adds to the urgency and mission of the Team Jack Foundationto keep fighting the cause.

“We have kids dying every day of this disease. And so it’s really important for us to raise funds and to develop the program in Omaha, for kids fighting brain cancer,” Dockter said.

The golf classic brings together Husker fans and former Nebraska stars for a day of golf but the overall mission of fighting childhood brain cancer with the Team Jack Foundation means so much more.

