Hotter and more humid with storms possible Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunshine is expected for most of the day on Monday with warmer temperature and muggier conditions expected. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and may continue into the evening hours. Some of the storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Hot and humid conditions will continue on Tuesday with another round of scattered thunderstorms possible late in the day. The unsettled weather pattern will continue for much of the week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms every day.

Severe weather will be possible this afternoon and evening with the best chance in parts western, central and northern Nebraska.

Slight risk of severe weather for parts of Nebraska Monday. (KOLN)

Mostly sunny, hot and more humid Monday across Nebraska. Highs for most locations will be in the lower 90s. South-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Scattered thunderstorms could develop late this afternoon and continue into the evening hours.

Hotter and more humid. (KOLN)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this evening with a few of the storms becoming severe. Partly cloudy after midnight with low temperatures mainly in the 60s.

Mild and muggy overnight. (KOLN)

Severe weather will again be possible on Tuesday. Parts of Nebraska will be under a slight risk of severe weather and this means scattered severe thunderstorms possible late in the day.

Scattered severe thunderstorms. (KOLN)

Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and it will be hot and humid again. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible late in the day. Highs in the 80s in northern Nebraska with 90s across the rest of Nebraska.

A bit cooler in northern Nebraska, still hot for the rest of Nebraska. (KOLN)

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day for the Lincoln area. Overall, the best chance of rain will be in the evenings into the overnight hours. After Tuesday, high temperatures will be near or a bit below average.

Unsettled weather pattern over the next 7 days. (KOLN)

