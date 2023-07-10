Kaminska selected in 10th round of MLB Draft by Colorado Rockies

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Nebraska junior Jace Kaminska was selected in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Colorado Rockies on Monday afternoon. Kaminska, who became the seventh 10th-round selection in NU history, was the No. 292 pick overall in the draft.

This year’s draft is the fourth time in program history that the Huskers have had at least four players picked in the top 10 rounds. The last time the Big Red had four Huskers go in the first 10 rounds was back in 2005.

Excluding the shortened five-round draft in 2020, Nebraska has had at least three selections in seven of the last nine MLB drafts.

Kaminska, a product of Caney, Kan., is the third Husker to be selected by the Rockies in the draft. The NU junior went 7-3 with a 4.13 ERA in 14 starts for the Huskers in 2023. He totaled 57 strikeouts with 15 walks in 72 innings while holding opponents to a .235 hitting clip.

Tabbed a first-team freshman All-American by D1Baseball and Perfect Game in 2021, Kaminska joined the Huskers after playing two seasons at Wichita State. As the American Athletic Conference Newcomer Pitcher of the Year and first-team All-AAC selection, he had an 8-1 record with two complete-games and a 2.32 ERA in 12 appearances as a freshman in 2021. He allowed just 16 earned runs on 51 hits with 51 strikeouts and 19 walks in 62 innings during the freshman campaign.

Kaminska pitched in 15 games, making 12 starts as a sophomore with the Shockers in 2022. He went 3-9 with a 5.49 ERA and struck out 86 batters in 78.2 innings while issuing 29 walks.

