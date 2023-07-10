LFR battles fire inside unit at southeast Lincoln condominium building

Lincoln Fire and Rescue on the scene of a fire at a southeast Lincoln condominium building.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue on the scene of a fire at a southeast Lincoln condominium building.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a condo fire in southeast Lincoln.

Crews were dispatched to the Lake Park Condominiums near 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. Monday for a report of smoke inside a unit on the second floor.

Residents were evacuated from the building as several firefighters fought the flames, though efforts were initially hampered by items inside the condo, said LFR public information officer MJ Lierman.

The fire was contained to the bedroom of the condo where the fire originated, but the entire second floor sustained smoke damage, Lierman said.

No injuries were reported by authorities.

The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.

This is a developing story.

