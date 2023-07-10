Nebraska pitcher Mason Ornelas hired as pitching coach for Texas community college

#51 Mason Ornelas
#51 Mason Ornelas(NU Athletic Communications)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska pitcher Mason Ornelas was recently announced as the new pitching coach and assistant coach for Cisco Community College in Cisco, Texas, according to a tweet from Cisco Baseball.

Ornelas, who is originally from Fort Worth, Texas, played at Texas A&M before transferring and playing two seasons with the Huskers.

“Extremely grateful for the opportunity to start my coaching career at Cisco,” Ornelas tweeted. “Looking forward to sharing my experiences and knowledge to help the #Scoboys reach their goals in the game of baseball!”

During his time at Nebraska, Ornelas was a recipient of multiple honors and awards including the Academic All-Big Ten in 2023, Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2022 and 2023, and Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in Fall 2021, 2022, and Spring 2022.

In December of 2022, Ornelas earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Bridges to Hope invited over 90 people to an informative event on the property of the housing...
Tension builds over tiny home project
Motorcyclist killed after two collide overnight in south Omaha
The Nebraska National Guard passed the reins from one long-time adjutant general to another on...
Nebraska National Guard adjutant general passes the reins
Chase ends in crash at IWCC
Man sought by Omaha Police in Regency homicide shot, killed by officers

Latest News

Cornhusker League Juniors Championship: Schaefer's vs GI Five Points Bank
Nebraska concluded its weekend at the Cambria College Classic with a 14-5 loss to No. 4 Ole...
Max Anderson selected in second round of MLB Draft by Detroit Tigers
Nebraska fell 6-1 in the series finale at Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. (4/23/23)
Brice Matthews selected by Astros in first round of 2023 MLB Draft
Max Anderson Selected in Second Round of MLB Draft by Detroit Tigers