Portion of South Cotner Boulevard to close Tuesday

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - South Cotner Boulevard, between A Street and Aldrich Road, will close for water main repair beginning Tuesday.

Access to businesses in the area will be maintained from the east side of the Shoppes at Piedmont shopping center. The recommended detour is A Street to South 56th Street to South Cotner Boulevard. This work is scheduled to be completed by July 28.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

