REGISTER NOW! Broadcasters Unite for Life Summer Blood Drive to be held Wednesday and Thursday

Donate blood at the Havelock United Methodist Church July 12 and 13.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Only 3 percent of the population donates blood. That’s why 10/11 Cares has teamed up with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank again for the Broadcasters Unite for Life Summer Blood Drive.

The drive has become a two-day event and is now the largest blood drive the Nebraska Community Blood Bank hosts. This summer’s drive is at the Havelock United Methodist Church (4140 N. 60th St.) on July 12 and 13.

All donors will receive a free Nebraska Community Blood Bank shirt and lunch from Chick-fil-A. You can head to this link to make an appointment.

Blood donors will receive this shirt.(Nebraska Community Blood Bank)

