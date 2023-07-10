James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead

James Lewis, a suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area in...
James Lewis, a suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area in 1982, has been found dead, police say.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died, police confirmed on Monday.

Officers, firefighters and EMTs responding to a report of unresponsive person about 4 p.m. Sunday found James Lewis dead in his Cambridge, Massachusetts, home, Cambridge Police Superintendent Frederick Cabral said in a statement. He was 76, police said.

“Following an investigation, Lewis’ death was determined to be not suspicious,” the statement said.

No one was ever charged in the deaths of seven people who took drugs laced with cyanide. Lewis served more than 12 years in prison for sending an extortion note to Johnson & Johnson, demanding $1 million to “stop the killing.”

When he was arrested in 1982 after a nationwide manhunt, he gave investigators a detailed account of how the killer might have operated. Lewis later admitted sending the letter and demanding the money, but he said he never intended to collect it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Bridges to Hope invited over 90 people to an informative event on the property of the housing...
Tension builds over tiny home project
Motorcyclist killed after two collide overnight in south Omaha
The Nebraska National Guard passed the reins from one long-time adjutant general to another on...
Nebraska National Guard adjutant general passes the reins
Chase ends in crash at IWCC
Man sought by Omaha Police in Regency homicide shot, killed by officers

Latest News

The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.
Powerball jackpot surges to $675 million for Monday’s drawing
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin pledges loyalty at the Kremlin after short-lived mutiny
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Search continues for ‘very dangerous’ jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills