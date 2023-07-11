Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 9-month-old girl in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued after police in Parrish, Alabama, report a 9-month-old child was kidnapped Monday evening.

Harlow Darby Freeman, 9 months, is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say it is believed she is in extreme danger, WBRC reports.

According to reports, Freeman was taken from a residence on Crest Avenue at around 6:50 p.m. She was wearing a tie-dye onesie and light pink shorts.

Police are searching for 9-month-old Harlow Darby Freeman, who they say was kidnapped from...
Police are searching for 9-month-old Harlow Darby Freeman, who they say was kidnapped from Parrish, Alabama.(Parish Police Department)

The subjects may be traveling in a white 2009 Lexus RX350 with Alabama tag number 3880AR8. According to police, the vehicle has damage on the rear passenger side that appears to be taped with clear tape.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Lincoln Fire and Rescue on the scene of a fire at a southeast Lincoln condominium building.
Southeast Lincoln condominium fire causes $10,000 in damage
Bridges to Hope invited over 90 people to an informative event on the property of the housing...
Tension builds over tiny home project
Motorcyclist killed after two collide overnight in south Omaha
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of dozens of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school

Latest News

Cornhusker League Championship
Nebraska's largest MLB Draft class since 2005
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain causes floods in Northeast, prompts rescues and swamps Vermont’s capital
Latest on downtown Lincoln developments
Archeologists begin search for children’s remains at Genoa boarding school