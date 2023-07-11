A behind-the-scenes look at the Broadway show ‘HAMILTON’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - ‘HAMILTON’ will be making a stop in Lincoln in less than four weeks and 10/11 stepped behind the scenes to speak with the person who helps keep it all moving along.

‘HAMILTON’, a story about America’s past and one of our country’s founding fathers, has brought together all types of music from hip-hop to jazz and a blend of Broadway tunes and R&B.

The performance, which takes thousands of people to put together to make sure everything runs perfect in each city, is Jimmie Lee Smith, the production stage manager’s, biggest goal.

“As production stage manager, it is my job to coordinate everything technically as well as artistically,” Smith said.

Smith’s job includes the actors to everything happening behind the scenes, as well as trying to take the pressure off the crew responsible for the three-hour, two-part act.

“You know I have to say, the one thing that brings, especially those of us who are backstage excitement is trying to get it right on opening night in each new city,” Smith said.

With each new stop, Smith says the bond between cast and crew grows stronger. “Off stage we are really close-knit family, cast and crew and so you know to keep it fresh there are little games that happen backstage,” he said.

The award-winning production will soon come through Lincoln and sweep crowds at the Lied Center off their feet.

To learn more about ‘HAMILTON’, ticket availability and dates and times of the shows, visit their website or call the Lied Center box office at (402) 472-4747.

