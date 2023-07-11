Bustling construction season shapes downtown Lincoln skyline

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This summer you may have taken a trip downtown or to the Haymarket, and it’s hard to miss the changes taking place.

It includes the revitalization of the Gold’s Building, the starting steps of a new Haymarket high-rise, and other large-scale projects in the works.

“Lincoln skyline is going to have some cranes in it for the foreseeable future,” said Jason Ball with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. “And I think that’s a very healthy thing for our community.”

Many of the developments look to bring new housing with restaurants and retail options, something the Downtown Lincoln Association said will hopefully draw more people to the City’s core.

“In 2010, we had about 3,000 residents and a lot of these new developments, current and future are going to bump us up to about 10,000 residents downtown,” said Todd Ogden, the President.

Ogden said there are about a dozen projects underway, with more in the works. He said since 2010 the city has experienced about $1.8 billion in development in the downtown and Haymarket area.

Places like the former Melichar’s lot are already leveled, to make way for the Lincoln Bold project, just up the road crews are working to make the tallest tower in downtown, where the Gold’s Building sat for decades, and new apartments and student housing popping up.

“All of that is going to add more bodies, more people coming to downtown to shop, downtown eat in restaurants, it’s really going to fuel that core economy,” Ball said.

Ogden said projects like the redevelopment of South Haymarket Park, and the potential of a convention center coming to the capital city, are all about giving people anything they need right outside their door.

“If you’re here live work or play, you’re going to be a part of a community that you have something going on every day,” Ogden said.

There are also changes being made to UNL’s City Campus near downtown Lincoln, construction on a new $75 million building for the school of music began late last year, and is anticipated to be finished in the spring of 2025.

