Douglas County District Court judge ticketed for DUI

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County District Court Judge has been ticketed for driving under the influence.

Tressa Alioth of Bennington was stopped at 2:26 a.m. July 2 near 166th and Whitmore streets by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to the citation obtained by 6 News, the deputy ticketed her for four misdemeanors: DUI-alcohol-1st offense, transporting a child while intoxicated, refusing to submit to a pretest, and driving left of center.

The ticket indicates her blood alcohol level was 0.088%. Nebraska DUI law considers anything at 0.08% or higher to be driving while intoxicated.

Joe Naatz, the judge’s attorney, tells 6 News that they won’t be commenting at this time.

Alioth was appointed as District Court Judge by Gov. Pete Ricketts in April 2021. She spent 23 years as a deputy county attorney with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

6 News contacted Omaha City Prosecutor Kevin Slimp who said he had not yet had the opportunity to review the evidence and declined to comment.

Alioth is due in court Aug. 15.

