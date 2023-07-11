Former Husker Scott Schreiber back in Lincoln for Saltdogs Series

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scott Schreiber has joined the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association Baseball League. Schreiber was an outfielder for Nebraska from 2015 through 2018.

Schreiber was recently released by the Houston Astros organization and was playing in the minor leagues prior to his release. His first series with Fargo coincidentally is at Haymarket Park in Lincoln. The RedHawks open a 3-game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs on Tuesday.

Schreiber drove over eight hours to join the RedHawks for the series opener. The 2018 ABCA/Rawlings All-American said he’s thrilled to be back at his college home.

“Just seeing the full stadium and just memories of playing with the guys... yeah it’s just very surreal and I am just kind of happy being back here,” Scott Schreiber said.

Schreiber hit 44 home runs with the Huskers, which ranks in the top five of Nebraska’s career list. During his senior season, Scheiber led the Huskers in hits, home runs, runs scored, and total bases. He was a 9th round selection by the Astros.

On Tuesday, Schreiber was greeted by former Nebraska teammate Josh Roeder at Haymarket Park before pregame warmups.

Sluggin' Scott Schreiber is back at Haymarket Park!!! The former #Huskers All-American makes his American Association debut tonight in Lincoln of all places...



Story on @1011_News! https://t.co/vNdyRkkMiT — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) July 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.