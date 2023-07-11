Former Kearney student teacher convicted of sex crime
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Court records show KeyShaun VanDyke, 23, of Florissant, Missouri, pleaded no contest in a plea agreement which reduced the charge from the more serious felony sexual assault.
Police said Kearney Public Schools in March reported a possible sexual relationship between VanDyke and a teenage student at Kearney High. Police said the incident did not happen on school grounds or during school hours.
A Buffalo County judge sealed an affidavit with more details about the assault but charging documents indicate that VanDyke was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student on March 5.
Van Dyke will be sentenced September 27 and could get up to 20 years in prison.
