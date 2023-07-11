Geneva bank robbed, suspect still at large

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.(MGN)
By Jake Bartecki, News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities in southeast Nebraska are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Geneva.

An emergency text was dispatched around 3 p.m. Tuesday, alerting residents that the Heartland Bank in Geneva had been robbed, and the suspect is still at large. As a precaution, nearby Fillmore County Hospital entered a lockdown.

The suspect is described as a heavy set male, wearing a baseball cap and sweatshirt, driving a chevy traverse. The suspect also has a mole or bruise on his left hand.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue on the scene of a fire at a southeast Lincoln condominium building.
Southeast Lincoln condominium fire causes $10,000 in damage
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Jonah McKinley, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado,
Colorado man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle in altercation at I-80 rest area
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
Lincoln Airport and Red Way
Red Way announces BOGO sale for a limited time

Latest News

Nebraska Senators send letter to SCC board of Governors following proposed levy increase
Multi-million dollar nursing scholarship fund
Sebastian Mcandrew, the organizer of the clothing drive, helps gather clothes to donate to the...
Lincoln boy collects more than 1,000 pounds of clothes for kids at People’s City Mission
8-Year-Old's Clothing Drive Ends