Geneva bank robbed, suspect still at large

GENEVA, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities in southeast Nebraska are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Geneva.

An emergency text was dispatched around 3 p.m. Tuesday, alerting residents that the Heartland Bank in Geneva had been robbed, and the suspect is still at large. As a precaution, nearby Fillmore County Hospital entered a lockdown.

The suspect is described as a heavy set male, wearing a baseball cap and sweatshirt, driving a chevy traverse. The suspect also has a mole or bruise on his left hand.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.