Judge rules against teen connected to Fonner Park murder

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge ruled that a teenager connected to a March murder at Fonner Park must remain to be tried in adult court.

Hall County District Court records show 17-year-old Austin Kelly is charged with felony robbery, two counts of accessory to a felony as well as conspiracy to commit robbery.

On Monday, a judge denied his attorney’s request that the case be moved to juvenile court. In his ruling, the judge noted the seriousness of the murder and the fact that Kelly knew how serious the murder and robbery was. He also noted that at age 17, Kelly would age out of Nebraska juvenile program no matter the outcome of his trial.

Kelly is charged in connection with March 10 death of 62-year-old Todd Scherer. Scherer had been shot in the stomach and suffered a large cut to his head. Court documents indicate that Kelly and 20-year-old Logan Hunts Horse of South Dakota went to Walmart after the shooting. When they returned from Walmart, they discovered that Scherer was still alive. Hunts Horse then hit Scherer in the head with a baseball bat. Kelly is accused of taking Scherer’s wallet.

Hunts Horse is charged with murder, robbery and three weapons charges in connection with Scherer’s death.

Kelly’s trial on the robbery and accessory charges is scheduled Aug. 16.

If Kelly is convicted on the robbery charge he could get up to 50 years in prison.

