Lincoln boy collects more than 1,000 pounds of clothes for kids at People’s City Mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s youngest philanthropist wrapped up his clothing drive this week.

With some planning, posters and plenty of word-of-mouth advertising, 8-year-old Sebastian McAndrew started collecting donations at Calvert Recreation Area summer day camp. He aimed to fill a box to send to the People’s City Mission, but what happened in the last two weeks went far beyond what he could’ve imagined.

“I wasn’t expecting it to completely take over the camp the way that it did,” said Madison McAndrew, Sebastian’s mother.

The drive found its niche at Calvert with its community hungry to help.

“It makes me feel good that like they’re doing it,” Sebastian said.

As the bags kept flooding in, Sebastian kept a straight face, but at home, it was a different story.

“Every day, he comes home with the biggest smile on his face like, ‘oh my gosh, we got so many more bags,’” Madison said.

Sebastian and his fellow campers packed the bags and boxes into two vans bound for the People’s City Mission, a place that 30 children call home. The clothes will help them, alongside the many more who come through the Help Center’s doors.

“Rarely do we get a donation of this caliber at one time, almost never from an 8-year-old who has that much heart and spirit,” said Michele Dakan, the community relations director at People’s City Mission.

Sebastian said he’s learned a lot and that he’s grateful for all those who stepped up.

“I feel great that a lot of people will have more clothes,” he said.

Sebastian said he wants to continue helping out in the community, especially around the issue of homelessness. He may even turn this clothing drive into an annual project at Calvert.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.