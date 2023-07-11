Lincoln murder case stalls as defendants await federal sentencing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been over two years since 23-year-old Carly Schaaf went missing, her remains later found by investigators hidden in a wooded area at Pawnee Lake just outside of Lincoln.

Two people, Joesef Barraza, and Rachel Pageler, were arrested in connection with her death, yet no movement has been made in the state’s case against them, with the last filings in Lancaster County court coming in January 2022 when the two were arrested.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said that’s because the case is tied up in federal court. The pair have taken plea deals in federal weapons and drug cases, with sentencing dates that keep getting pushed back.

Condon said once they’re sentenced in federal court, the two will face a slew of charges in the state’s court.

Barraza is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and three counts of sexual assault. Pageler is charged with accessory to murder and kidnapping.

Schaaf’s death certificate listed the cause of her death as a homicide from asphyxia due to smothering, combined with a drug overdose.

During their investigation, police found photos and videos on Barraza’s phone taken at Pawnee Lake, one video sent to Pageler’s phone contained a video of a wooded area, and the camera zooms in with the text “See anything?”.

Using the video as a guide, LPD investigators searched both Branched Oak and Pawnee Lakes for the areas in the photo from Barraza’s phone. Schaaf’s body was located in an area that matched up with the video.

Following their arrest in Schaaf’s murder, Barraza and Pageler were indicted on multiple federal charges also stemming from 2021.

Barraza was facing charges of firearms conspiracy, false statements on federal firearms license, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Barraza plead guilty to possessing firearms in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Pageler was facing federal charges of firearms conspiracy, false statements on federal firearms license forms, drug users in possession of firearms, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. She plead guilty to firearms conspiracy.

Both were set to be sentenced as early as February of this year, but the court dates keep getting pushed back. Most recently Barraza’s case was postponed so he could get a dental procedure.

Barraza’s sentencing is now set for the end of September, and Pageler’s is scheduled for mid-October.

Barraza faces the possibility of life in prison and Pageler is facing up to 20 years.

