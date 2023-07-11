Nebraska Senators send letter to SCC board of Governors following proposed levy increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The governing board of Southeast Community College is facing backlash from multiple Nebraska State Senators following a proposed levy increase that would raise rates to the maximum allowed under state law.

On June 30, a letter, led by District 19 Senator Robert Dover and signed by 23 State Senators, was sent to the governing board of SCC requesting that the board reconsider their proposed levy increase.

In June during the governing board of SCC’s regular monthly meeting in Lincoln, the board gave a preliminary approval to raise the total tax levy to 11.25 cents per $100 of valuation to fund their $358.5 million budget.

The preliminary budget includes a General Fund tax levy rate or 9.25 cents and a Capital Fund levy rate of 2 cents.

The proposed levy increase comes after Legislative bill 243, which allows the colleges to maintain their 2-cent levy authority for capital expenditures, but it replaces their General Fund levy authority with the Community College Future Fund beginning in 2024-2025, was signed into law by Governor Jim Pillen on May 31. The bill also includes a 100 percent tax credit that taxpayers can receive based on the tax rate set in 2023-24.

State Senators who signed the letter are arguing that in the past session, the “Unicameral legislature passed historic tax cuts aimed at making Nebraska competitive, easing the tax burden on Nebraskans, and providing much needed relief across the state” and that “this proposal runs counter to the intention of the Legislature in lowering the tax burden on the people of Nebraska.”

Read the full letter below:

