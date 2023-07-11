Nebraska State Patrol takes part in annual Operation Safe Driver campaign

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division are taking part in the annual Operation Safe Driver campaign. The campaign focuses on enforcement and safe-driving education of both passenger vehicle drivers and commercial drivers.

Operation Safe Driver is an initiative coordinated by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. The campaign runs all this week and includes law enforcement agencies across North America. Troopers will be on the lookout for dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving while on patrol across the state.

“Operation Safe Driver week is about the common goal that we all reach our destination safely,” said Captain Marty Denton, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement. “Our troopers work closely with the trucking industry to keep roads safe and prevent serious crashes on our roadways, but we also need passenger vehicle drivers to practice safe driving around large trucks. Working together, we can keep Nebraska roads safe.”

NSP Carrier Enforcement troopers are conducting special enforcement efforts in various parts of the state throughout the week. Those efforts often include the Trooper in a Truck program, where a trooper will ride with a semi driver to spot dangerous driving behaviors of passenger vehicles around high-profile vehicles.

