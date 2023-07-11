Red Way announces BOGO sale for a limited time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Red Way announced a BOGO sale for travelers going on for a limited time.

From July 11 to July 13, when travelers purchase two or more tickets and apply the promo code “BOGOFLYRED”, they will receive 50 percent off the price of each fare. Red Way said it’s two tickets for the price of one. The offer applies to the price of the fare only, not including taxes, fees, baggage or other products.

Red Way said there is no blackout periods, meaning if it is on their schedule, then it is available for the BOGO sale.

The use of the promo code is unlimited for anyone needing to make additional flight reservations.

Flights are public charters offered by GlobalX Air Tours, LLC and operated by Global Crossing Airlines, Inc.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit the Red Way website.

