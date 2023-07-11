Registration for 2023-24 Pioneers Park Nature Center preschool program now open

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Registration for the Pioneers Park Nature Center preschool program for the 2023-24 school year is now open.

Classes for the preschool program will begin in September and space is limited.

Nature Preschool at the Center is a play-based program in which children learn by hiking, climbing, digging, building, and being outdoors. Enrollment options include:

Preschool for ages 3 through 4 – 9 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday, $110/month

Prekindergarten for ages 4 through 5 – 9 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:45 to 3:15 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, $160/month.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation half-day preschool programs have been recognized by Nebraska Step Up to Quality for their commitment to quality childcare and education.

The Department said Step Up to Quality programs go beyond state licensing requirements to better serve the needs of young children and their families and to prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond.

For more information about preschool programming contact the preschool director at 402-441-7895 or visit lincoln.ne.gov/preschool.

