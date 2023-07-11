Remaining warm with more chances for storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The active weather pattern continues with several more chances for rain this week. Temperatures look to be just a little below average for mid-July. A potential weather pattern change is on the horizon for next week.

Showers and thunderstorms may develop early this evening in South Dakota and Northern Nebraska. They would then congeal and move southeast through the area during the evening and overnight tonight. Much of Nebraska is in a slight risk for severe weather. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the eastern half of the area Wednesday morning, then the chance decreases in the afternoon with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. In the western half of the area, the bulk of Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. There could be some areas of patchy fog Wednesday morning. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. High temperatures should be in the low 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday should feature variable cloudiness and another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. High temperatures should be in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

There will be more chances for showers and thunderstorms from time-to-time Friday through early next week. Temperatures should remain warm and about five degrees or less below average for this time of the year. Some weather models are indicating an upper level high pressure ridge building into the area mid-to-late next week. This would mean hotter temperatures and drier conditions.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

