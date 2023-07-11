Storms cause damage in northeast Nebraska

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PIERCE & KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Cleanup continues Monday night after severe weather did damage in several communities, the worst of it appears to be in northeast Nebraska.

In Plainview, Nebraska, the roof was torn off the town’s elementary school after the storm swept through with straight line winds.

The roof folded up against the high school building across the street from the elementary school building it was ripped off from.

Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE(Courtesy Dr. Darron Arlt)

Superintendent Darron Arlt told KTIV that at around 5:30 P.M. Monday night that the roof was blown off the east side of the elementary school and onto the high school building and several cars across the street.

Video of the damage can be seen through a Youtube Drone Video showcasing drone video taken by Eric Bergh.

Arlt said the elementary school. building’s original flat roof remains intact, but there was water damage to the elementary building. He did confirm there were no injuries.

Almost immediately, Arlt said people from the community turned up to help clean up the debris, and an insurance company and a roofing company have been contacted to provide temporary repairs to the roof in order to have the school open in time for most scheduled events tomorrow.

Storms also did major damage in Wausa, Nebraska as large trees were ripped out of the ground by the high winds.

Storm winds cause damage in Northeast Nebraska
Storm winds cause damage in Northeast Nebraska(Angie Wamberg)

Damage was done to the Thabor Lutheran Church as the steeple on the ground fell next to the church building.

if you have more pictures of the damage send them to connect@ktiv.com with a brief description and your name.

