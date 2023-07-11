Troopers Find Fentanyl Pills, Arrest Three in Traffic Stop near Gering

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people after locating multiple controlled substances during a traffic stop in Scotts Bluff County.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. MT, Friday, July 7, a trooper observed a northbound Ford F-250 speeding on Highway 71, south of Gering. During the traffic stop, a Gering Police Department K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed over 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills and smaller amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia. One of the passengers in the vehicle also provided false identification.

The driver, 36-year-old Schuyler Lammers, and passengers, 36-year-old Cory Croyle and 29-year-old Kaylonie Goff all of Rapid City, South Dakota, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Goff was also cited for criminal impersonation. All three were lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.

