Two public forums remain for the 2023-2024 LPS preliminary proposed budget

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/LPS Press Release) - Two more public forums are scheduled this week for the community to provide feedback and ask questions to the Lincoln Board of Education about the 2023-2024 preliminary proposed budget.

There will be a short presentation starting at 5 p.m. followed by a question and answer period at Southwest High School on Tuesday, July 11, and North Star High School on Wednesday, July 12.

The 2023-2024 preliminary proposed budget is approximately $514 million, representing a 4.8% increase from 2022-2023. During the 2023-2024 budget process, the Board will consider a 13 cent drop in the total levy to $1.08 per 100 of valuation.

Staff salaries and benefits make up almost 90% of the total budget, and negotiated agreements led to a 3.65% increase in the budget. Each month, LPS pays approximately 6,500 employees a total of $30 million each month - money that pumps back into Lincoln through the purchase of goods, services and property taxes.

Lincoln Public Schools prudently builds the annual budget using a three-year forecast to minimize the negative impact of drastic swings in revenue. By utilizing cash flow, LPS is able to weather volatile shifts in revenue caused by large reductions in State Equalization Aid a year after the school district may receive a bump in local property assessment values the previous year.

More information on the 2023-2024 preliminary proposed budget can be found here and on the website: lps.org/about/budget.

