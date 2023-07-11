Typical July temperatures with thunderstorms possible late Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of Nebraska will be dry during the day Tuesday and it will be hot and humid, especially in southern Nebraska. Scattered thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon and evening in northern Nebraska. These thunderstorms are expected to move southeast during the evening and overnight hours. Severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Most of Nebraska has a slight risk of severe weather from late this afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours. Scattered severe thunderstorms could produce large hail and damaging winds.

Scattered severe thunderstorms from late this afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours. (KOLN)

Mostly sunny, hot and humid for central and southern Nebraska. A little cooler in northern Nebraska with highs in the 80s. Lower to mid 90s in parts of central and southern Nebraska. East-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Hot and muggy for southern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight with a few storms becoming severe.

Seasonal temperatures Tuesday night. (KOLN)

A few lingering showers and t’storms possible early Wednesday morning. Partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler on Wednesday, but still on the muggy side. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

A touch cooler for some Wednesday. (KOLN)

More scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible again late Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday. High temperatures Wednesday through Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Unsettled weather pattern continues through at least Friday. (KOLN)

