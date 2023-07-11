Typical July temperatures with thunderstorms possible late Tuesday

Brad's Tuesday Morning First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of Nebraska will be dry during the day Tuesday and it will be hot and humid, especially in southern Nebraska. Scattered thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon and evening in northern Nebraska. These thunderstorms are expected to move southeast during the evening and overnight hours. Severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Most of Nebraska has a slight risk of severe weather from late this afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours. Scattered severe thunderstorms could produce large hail and damaging winds.

Scattered severe thunderstorms from late this afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours.
Scattered severe thunderstorms from late this afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours.(KOLN)

Mostly sunny, hot and humid for central and southern Nebraska. A little cooler in northern Nebraska with highs in the 80s. Lower to mid 90s in parts of central and southern Nebraska. East-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Hot and muggy for southern Nebraska.
Hot and muggy for southern Nebraska.(KOLN)

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight with a few storms becoming severe.

Seasonal temperatures Tuesday night.
Seasonal temperatures Tuesday night.(KOLN)

A few lingering showers and t’storms possible early Wednesday morning. Partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler on Wednesday, but still on the muggy side. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

A touch cooler for some Wednesday.
A touch cooler for some Wednesday.(KOLN)

More scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible again late Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday. High temperatures Wednesday through Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Unsettled weather pattern continues through at least Friday.
Unsettled weather pattern continues through at least Friday.(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue on the scene of a fire at a southeast Lincoln condominium building.
Southeast Lincoln condominium fire causes $10,000 in damage
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Jonah McKinley, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado,
Colorado man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle in altercation at I-80 rest area
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
Best chance of severe weather will be in the "enhanced" area in parts of central and...
Hotter and more humid with storms possible Monday

Latest News

Brad's Tuesday Morning First Look Forecast
Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Large hail and damaging winds...
Active weather pattern this week
Monday Night Forecast Update
Monday Evening Forecast Update